BLUEFIELD — Summer is winding down, so the city of Bluefield hopes to get another round of milling and street paving done before winter weather arrives and stops road work for this year.
The City of Bluefield recently advertised in the Bluefield Daily Telegraph for bids on street milling, paving and resurfacing projects in the city. City Manager Dane Rideout said the city’s clerk would open the bids on Sept. 16.
“We’ll open the bids publicly and go to the (Bluefield City Board) with recommendations,” Rideout said.
The city hopes to start paving soon after the bids are accepted and complete the projects by mid-October.
“We do paving twice a year,” Rideout stated. “We do potholes most of the year, but we do milling and paving twice a year and this is our big paving time. Hopefully we’ll knock these out by October.”
Two or more streets could be repaved next year when the asphalt plants, which do not operate during the winter, reopen in the spring.
Bluefield is divided into four quadrants, and the city tries to give each of those quadrants “a little bit of attention” when the time comes for resurfacing streets, Rideout said. The city tries to resurface the worst roads first, but sometimes these roads cannot be addressed immediately because utility work has been scheduled; to reach pipes, crews have to excavate the street.
“It does not make fiscal or common sense to pave a street the sewer or the gas company will tear up,” Rideout said.
While there are events that cannot be predicted such as a water line breaking, the city stays in contact with local utilities about scheduled maintenance work, he stated.
The city is seeking contractors for repaving work on Burton Street, Marshall Street, Greenbrier Street, a connecting road from Cypress Street to Juniper Street, Norma Lane, Lowe Street, Sylvia Lane, Hilltop Lane, Castlewood Lane, Heatherwood Road, and Chapel Road.
