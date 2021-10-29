ATHENS – Firefighters extinguished a small fire Friday in Concord University’s Alexander Fine Arts building.
Instructional Technology technicians reported the fire shortly before noon on Friday, the university said in a statement.
Officials were repairing the lighting system at the time. One bulb in the system sparked, igniting the curtains on the Main Stage of the auditorium, the statement said.
The building was immediately evacuated and 911 was called. The fire was extinguished quickly and damage was minimal.
Evening classes in the Fine Arts building were canceled due to smoke from the fire.
Several fire departments responded to the blaze, including the Athens Fire Department, the Pipestem Volunteer Fire Department and the East River Volunteer Fire Department.
The Princeton Rescue Squad also responded. No injuries were reported.
