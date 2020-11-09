By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
RICHLANDS, Va. — According to the United States Geological Survey, a 2.7 magnitude earthquake was reported early Monday morning near Richlands in Tazewell County.
The USGS reported the 2.7 magnitude earthquake 6.2 miles NNW of Richlands, Va.
There were no immediate reports of damage. Anyone who may have experienced shaking from the earthquake can report that information through the USGS website.
According to the Richlands Police Department, there were no calls or reports received overnight Monday or Monday morning with regards to the earthquake.
The Tazewell County 911 Center also received no calls related to the earthquake.
Earthquake activity in the region is not entirely uncommon.
In 2017, a 3.2 magnitude earthquake was reported near Pearisburg, Va. in Giles County.
According to the USGS website, since at least 1828, residents living in the Giles County seismic zone of southwestern Virginia and adjacent West Virginia have felt small earthquakes and suffered damage from infrequent larger ones.
The largest damaging earthquake (a magnitude 5.9) occurred in the seismic zone in 1897, according to the USGS. Smaller earthquakes that cause no damag are felt once or twice a decade in the seismic zone.
Also in 2015, a 2.4 magnitude earthquake centered about 16 miles southeast of Bluefield was reported. The earthquake was located in Bland County, Va., but also was is in the Giles County seismic zone.
A small earthquake also was felt in Bluefield in 2009.
