PRINCETON — The coronavirus pandemic has been particularly difficult for small businesses, some of which have struggled to regain their financial footing after the state-ordered shutdowns back in March and April.
During that time period, and for much of the summer months, economic development officials in the region focused their efforts on helping smaller businesses and local entrepreneurs.
“Really, the last several months has been kind of a shift on our part to looking at growth and recruitment and helping existing businesses get through (the pandemic),” Mercer County Development Authority Executive Director John O’Neal said. “At the same time, we have been in contact with a number of businesses that are kind of COVID proof.”
O’Neal said West Virginia, and Mercer County, was doing very well prior to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
“I think West Virginia as a whole and our region was doing very well prior to the hit of the pandemic,” O’Neal said. “There was just a sense of optimism and growth. COVID put a big brake on most companies interest in growth and expansion. And I think a lot of companies went into sort of a survival mode to try to hold on to what they had and trying to get through. I know our local office tried to focus a lot on helping local businesses get through it.”
Those efforts included directing area businesses to funding resources that were available through the federal CARES Act and other sources.
Still, the nearly two month long shutdown proved to be too much for some small business owners.
“I would say this — some businesses didn’t survive,” O’Neal said. “There was a small number that couldn’t make it through the decreased revenue. Others altered their way of operation. Instead of a walk-in business, they went to outdoor or delivery and online. I know our ATV industry, I don’t think they were hurt at all. I think they went back to work. As the lockdowns were eased, and people began to get out and circulate again, I think many of the businesses were responding again.”
With most virus restrictions now lifted, O’Neal is expecting a strong third and fourth quarter for area businesses.
“I expect to see a very strong recovery in the third and fourth quarters,” O’Neal said.
