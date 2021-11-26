Small Business Saturday 2019

Savannah Carabin prepares merchandise for Small Business Saturday deals at the Corner Stone Gift Shop in Bluefield, Va., in 2019.

BLUEFIELD — Area residents get a chance to not only support local businesses on Saturday, but also win prizes.

Bluefield is once again hosting Small Business Saturday with 34 city businesses participating.

Starting in 2015 and sponsored by the city’s Economic Development Authority (BEDA) and Community & Economic Development Department (CED, both headed by Jim Spencer, this is the department’s 7th year participating as a “Neighborhood Champion” through the American Express #ShopSmall movement.

Spencer said residents can go online to mybluefield.org/sbs and click on “digital passport” to see the hours of operation, directions, and other helpful information on the 34 businesses participating in addition to information on the Clover Club’s Small Business Saturday Pop-Up and the Can Jam Charity Concert.

“The best is yet to come... individuals who make a purchase at any of the participating businesses listed on the passport can enter into a drawing to win prizes,” he said.

Those prizes include;

• 52 Chick-fil-A Princeton Digital Offer Cards

• $100, $75, or $50 gift card sponsored by Summit Community Bank

• Gift Basket filled with goodies from businesses participating

• Private showing for 30 at the Granada Theater

• Free Facial from Body & Skin ($85 value)

• $150 Gift Card for Bluefield Metal Art

Winners from the raffle will be announced at the City of Bluefield Board Meeting on Dec. 14.

The following businesses are participating:

A&J Sportstown & Photography

Amor Secret Boutique (at the Clover Club Pop-Up)

Baker’s Hill Inn

Big Blue Brew

Bluefield Metal Art

Bluefield Sports Bar and Grill

Body & Skin (at the Clover Club Pop-Up)

Citizen’s Building Supply

Craft Memorial Library

Crea Company

Culture Awakened

Drake’s Place

Fantastic Finds

Farmer’s Restaurant

Frank & Clara’s Fresh Fish Market

Gary Bowling’s House of Art

Goodykoontz Drug Store

Grant’s Supermarket

Heart Strings Gifts & More

Imogene & Rose

Kammer Furniture Company

Lisa’s Lil Bit of Everything

Mountaineer Bowling Lanes

Patty Joe’s

SKS Productions

Sweet ThingZ

The Blue Spoon Cafe & Coffee

The Granada

The Hair Queen

The Manor Market

The RailYard

The Vault Downtown

WISE Women’s Center

Ye Olde Ugly Duckling

“This is one of my favorite events every year,” Spencer said. “We support small businesses which are the backbone of our economy and we encourage our city to show these businesses love on Small Business Saturday and throughout the entire year.”

Spencer also said buying gifts from small businesses this year may prevent any problems related to supply chain issues.

Dewey Russell, a member of Princeton City Council and on the board of the Princeton Whistle Pigs, also invited residents to Hunnicutt Stadium in Princeton Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to noon.

Christmas gifts will be offered at the concession/souvenir stand, he said, money that will help support Princeton’s baseball team.

— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com

