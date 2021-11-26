BLUEFIELD — Area residents get a chance to not only support local businesses on Saturday, but also win prizes.
Bluefield is once again hosting Small Business Saturday with 34 city businesses participating.
Starting in 2015 and sponsored by the city’s Economic Development Authority (BEDA) and Community & Economic Development Department (CED, both headed by Jim Spencer, this is the department’s 7th year participating as a “Neighborhood Champion” through the American Express #ShopSmall movement.
Spencer said residents can go online to mybluefield.org/sbs and click on “digital passport” to see the hours of operation, directions, and other helpful information on the 34 businesses participating in addition to information on the Clover Club’s Small Business Saturday Pop-Up and the Can Jam Charity Concert.
“The best is yet to come... individuals who make a purchase at any of the participating businesses listed on the passport can enter into a drawing to win prizes,” he said.
Those prizes include;
• 52 Chick-fil-A Princeton Digital Offer Cards
• $100, $75, or $50 gift card sponsored by Summit Community Bank
• Gift Basket filled with goodies from businesses participating
• Private showing for 30 at the Granada Theater
• Free Facial from Body & Skin ($85 value)
• $150 Gift Card for Bluefield Metal Art
Winners from the raffle will be announced at the City of Bluefield Board Meeting on Dec. 14.
The following businesses are participating:
A&J Sportstown & Photography
Amor Secret Boutique (at the Clover Club Pop-Up)
Baker’s Hill Inn
Big Blue Brew
Bluefield Metal Art
Bluefield Sports Bar and Grill
Body & Skin (at the Clover Club Pop-Up)
Citizen’s Building Supply
Craft Memorial Library
Crea Company
Culture Awakened
Drake’s Place
Fantastic Finds
Farmer’s Restaurant
Frank & Clara’s Fresh Fish Market
Gary Bowling’s House of Art
Goodykoontz Drug Store
Grant’s Supermarket
Heart Strings Gifts & More
Imogene & Rose
Kammer Furniture Company
Lisa’s Lil Bit of Everything
Mountaineer Bowling Lanes
Patty Joe’s
SKS Productions
Sweet ThingZ
The Blue Spoon Cafe & Coffee
The Granada
The Hair Queen
The Manor Market
The RailYard
The Vault Downtown
WISE Women’s Center
Ye Olde Ugly Duckling
“This is one of my favorite events every year,” Spencer said. “We support small businesses which are the backbone of our economy and we encourage our city to show these businesses love on Small Business Saturday and throughout the entire year.”
Spencer also said buying gifts from small businesses this year may prevent any problems related to supply chain issues.
Dewey Russell, a member of Princeton City Council and on the board of the Princeton Whistle Pigs, also invited residents to Hunnicutt Stadium in Princeton Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to noon.
Christmas gifts will be offered at the concession/souvenir stand, he said, money that will help support Princeton’s baseball team.
