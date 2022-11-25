Bluefield small businesses are being highlighted once again this year, and plenty of prizes await customers.
Small Business Saturday is set for Nov. 26, the day after “Black Friday,” and 36 local businesses are participating.
Jim Spencer, the city’s economic and community development director as well as director of the Bluefield Economic Development Authority (BEDA), said the event grows every year.
“This is our eighth year participating in Small Business Saturday,” he said. “Each year it has grown.”
Spencer said Summit Community Bank has been a sponsor of a contest every year and “we are thankful for them … and to every business that has donated, including the Princeton Chick-fil-A.”
A lucky winner will receive 52 Chick-fil-A digital offer cards, a meal each week of the year.
“We are looking forward to a great day Saturday,” he said. “Come out and join us if you are shopping ‘small’ or dining ‘small.’”
Shoppers can visit any of the participating businesses and make a purchase, then complete a Small Business Saturday raffle ticket that will be provided.
Prizes will be drawn shortly after Small Business Saturday.
Prizes include 52 Chick-fil-A digital offer cards (to be used within a year), $100, $75 and $50 gift cards sponsored by Summit Community Bank, a gift basket filled with local goodies, a gift card from Body & Skin, a cutting board that can be personalized for free from Crea Company, a gift card from Grant’s Supermarket, a gift basket from Magnolia on Jefferson, tickets to The Granada Theater for a group of 8, a free HydraFacial from The Skin Firm, and a gift from The Vault Downtown.
Participating businesses include Amor Secret Boutique (Commerce Street) Blue Spoon Cafe & Coffee (Commerce Street), Body & Skin (Commerce Street), Citizen’s Building Supply (Bluefield Avenue), Clover Club Pop-Up Shop (Commerce Street), Cole Harley-Davidson (Bland Street), Craft Memorial Library (Commerce Street), Crea Company (Bluefield Avenue), Culture Awakened (Bland Street), Fantastic Finds (Commerce Street), Gary Bowling’s House of Art (Ramsey Street), GoodyKoontz Pharmacy and Gift Shop (East Cumberland Road), the Granada Theater (Commerce Street), Grants Supermarket (Bluefield Avenue), Hair Queen & Barbershop (Bland Street), Heart Strings Gift & More (Bland Street), Imogene & Rose Designs (Federal Street), Kammer Furniture (Bland Street), Magnolia on Jefferson (Jefferson Street), Mountaineer Bowling Lanes & Family Entertainment (East Cumberland Road), RailYard (Raleigh Street), SKS Productions (Bland Street), The 3KPG Store (Bland Street), The Skin Firm (Jefferson Street), Tru Envy Salon (Cherry Street Suite C), The Vault Downtown (Federal Street) and WISE Women’s Center (Commerce Street).
Small Business Saturday is a nationwide program to promote community businesses and urge residents to shop locally.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
