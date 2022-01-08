BLUEFIELD — A winter storm dumped between 4 to 7 inches of snow across the region Friday, but a gradual warm-up is on tap for this weekend.
Temperatures overnight dropped into the single digits, but should climb above freezing later today, Nick Fillo, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va., said.
A high of about 37 degrees is expected today, and temperatures will climb into the 40s on Sunday. There is another slight chance for snow or freezing rain Sunday night, but little or no accumulation is expected.
Fillo said snowfall totals in the area Friday ranged from 4 to 7 inches.
Bluefield saw between 5 to 6 inches of snow. Tazewell County reported between 4 to 6 inches of snow. McDowell County reported about 5 inches of snow. Snowfall totals were lower in Giles and Bland counties. Fillo said Giles county saw between 2 to 3 inches of snow.
Temperatures will be cold again next week, in the mid-to-high 20s both Monday and Tuesday.
However, at the moment, there are no additional snowstorms looming, Fillo said.
“There is nothing in the foreseeable future that will be a major weather maker,” Fillo said. “But it’s always something to keep an eye on.”
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
