NARROWS, Va. — Some residents learned about it later, others felt it shake windows and at least one Pearisburg, Va. resident saw clear skies but heard a crackle that sounded like thunder when a small earthquake slightly rattled Giles County, Va.
A quake measuring about 2.8 on the Richter Scale was reported around 9 p.m. Wednesday by the United State Geological Survey (USGS) about 6.3 miles north of Narrows, Va. Since about 1828, people living in the Giles County seismic zone in Southwest Virginia and neighboring southern West Virginia have felt small earthquakes and experienced minor damage from larger ones that occur infrequently.
Giles County resident Robert Rice stopped Thursday morning at Trent Service Center in downtown Narrows, Va. When asked whether he knew about the tremor, he said that he had felt something that night.
“I live up the creek on this side of the mountain,” he said, pointing toward Pearisburg, Va. “And at about 8:55 p.m. it rattled the windows in my house and I’m about 5 miles from where the earthquake happened.”
Rice said he remembered feeling another quake in 2017. Station owner Dean Trent said he didn’t feel a tremor Wednesday evening, but he knew that the county has fault lines and other unusual geological features.
“It’s a cave system that’s unreal,” Trent said.
In a local laundry, Michael Long of Staffordsville, Va. said that he had not felt the most recent quake, but he added that they are common occurrences in the county. He learned when his daughter wrote a report that small quakes happen all the time, but few people feel them.
Beyond the downtown, Mark Bowles of Pearisburg, Va. was working on a house with some other men when he recalled a strange experience he had had Wednesday evening. He didn’t know what he had heard until later.
“I was going on the front porch about to feed the cats,” Bowles said. “Soon as I walked out the door, I heard a crackle. It was blue skies, and I thought it might be a distant storm coming in.”
He soon learned on social media that the crackle came from an earth tremor.
“I’ve never really been around an earthquake before. It was pretty cool,” Bowles said. “I’ve heard about them around other places. It was a pretty humbling experience.”
County employees and municipal employees checked local water and sewer infrastructure Wednesday night and Thursday morning for damage along with bridges and public buildings after being alerted that a small earthquake had occurred. John Davis, a town of Narrows employee, said he checked local water facilities and found no obvious leaks.
“We’ve still got to look to be sure,” he said.
The region’s largest damaging earthquake, which reached a magnitude 5.9 on the Richter Scale, occurred in 1897, according to the USGS’s records. Smaller, slightly damaging quakes occur a few decades apart, and smaller ones that cause no damage are felt once or twice a decade.
