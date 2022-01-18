PRINCETON — While one local child received non-life threatening injuries in a sleigh-riding accident, the weekend winter storm proved to be more bark than bite as the skies began to clear on Monday.
Chief Deputy Alan Christian, with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, said the sledding incident occurred at Maple Acres near Glenwood Middle School and involved a juvenile.
“Kids being kids, he was sleigh riding down the hill,” Christian said. “He got a little too much speed and hit a car traveling on Maple Acres Road.”
Christian said the child appeared to have a lower leg injury, but it was not life-threatening.
A Mercer County 911 dispatcher also said the weekend had been relatively uneventful.
“We’ve had the average calls of cars in ditches, but it seems like everybody is taking the weather seriously and staying indoors,” the dispatcher said.
McDowell County authorities, including Sheriff James Muncy and a 911 dispatcher, said no significant incidents were reported over the weekend.
“We’ve had a couple of motor vehicle accidents, but nothing major,” Muncy said.
Tazewell County Sheriff Brian Hieatt said the storm spurred no major accidents across the state line in neighboring Virginia.
“We’ve had a couple of minor accidents,” Hieatt said. “The roads are bad, but people are heeding the warnings and staying home. We’ve been fortunate.”
Wind gusts and blowing snow kept many Mercer County residents indoors Monday morning while state Department of Highways crews worked to clear the primary roads. As lunchtime approached, people started coming outdoors and digging out.
While the holiday weekend storm was strong, there were people who could remember worse winters. Wayne WImmer, who lives off New Hope Road near Princeton, remembered winter storms that were so bad, the Army National Guard came out to deliver groceries and other supplies.
“Oh, God, yea,” he said, adding that he remembered one spring — he could not remember the exact year — that saw snow in the Princeton area.
“We had like 30-some inches,” Wimmer recalled. “Like 18 inches one day and the rest the next day. It was here. We’ve had some bad snowstorms.”
The storm gradually relented and gave people a chance to start digging out. James Baldwin of Princeton was shoveling out his mother’s driveway even though the side street was still covered with snow. The fact that Monday was Martin Luther King Jr. Day helped take the urgency out of shoveling snow.
“There’s been a couple of bad ones, but we haven’t had one for a while,” he said of the weekend storm. “My mom moved here in ‘97, and that’s the last one I know of that was bad. I’m digging her out. She’s got to go to work tomorrow. She was off today. This one’s not too bad. It’s not froze to the ground yet, but once it freezes, it’s going to be hard to get up.”
At a nearby house, Sue Bolt of Princeton stepped outside and started shoveling off her porch. She could remember storms that left snow that was so deep, it covered her legs.
“It’s bad, but I have seen worse,” she said. “I can’t remember dates that well, but I’ve been living here over 30 years, and I’ve seen it come and go.”
She pointed to where her husband’s Buick was parked.
“When I got to his yellow car, the snow was up past my knees. I was young back then,” Bolt said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.