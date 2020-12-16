By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
BLUEFIELD - A winter storm began impacting the region Wednesday morning with a nasty mix of sleet, freezining rain and snow.
A winter storm warning remains in effect for parts of the region through midnight tonight. Heavy mixed precipitation is expected with accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of up to two tenths of an inch, according to the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va.
A special statement issued by the weather service Wednesday morning said a mix of sleet, snow and freezing rain began falling across the region at 7:45 a.m. The statement said many locations are below freezing, which will lead to a hazardous commute for motorists this morning.
"If you must travel, slow down and use extra caution, especially on bridges, overpasses and untreated roadways," the statement said, adding that impacted locations included Bluefield and Princeton.
The statement from the National Weather Service further added that conditions could deterioriate rapidly. It said motorists who must travel should be prepared for snow or ice covered roads.
Freezing rain and sleet was reported in Bluefield Wednesday morning with a high of 25 degrees.
