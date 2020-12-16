By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
BLUEFIELD - A tricky mix of sleet, freezing rain and snow made for difficult travel across the regon Wednesday.
A winter storm warning remains in effect for parts of the area through midnight. More mixed precipitation is expected with accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of up to two tenths of an inch, according to the National Weather Service.
Although the Bluefield area saw a pause in preciptation around the noon hour Wednesday, more sleet and snow is expected this afternoon, Vance Joyner a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va., said.
Joyner said mostly snow is expected later today, probably after 4 p.m, and that the Bluefield area could still see an additional 1 to 4 inches of snow. He said more sleet and freezing rain also is possible.
A mix of sleet, snow and freezing rain began falling across the region early Wednesday morning, which impacted the morning commute for motorists.
"If you must travel, slow down and use extra caution, especially on bridges, overpasses and untreated roadways," a statement posted online by the National Weather Service said, adding that impacted locations from the winter storm included Bluefield and Princeton..
