WELCH — A man who confessed to his role in killing his daughter’s boyfriend on Valentine’s Day 2019 and burying his remains has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder.
Larry Paul McClure Sr., 55, of Pendleton, Ky., was charged with murder in the Feb. 14 death of John Thomas McGuire, 38, of Minnesota.
McClure’s daughters, Amanda Michelle Naylor McClure, 31, of Chisago City, Minn., and Anna Marie Choudhary, 32, of Boone, N.C., are also facing first-degree murder charges in connection with McGuire’s death.
McGuire’s body was discovered Sept. 24, 2019, in a grave at a Skygusty residence after a disclosure by McClure to West Virginia State Police officials.
McDowell County Prosecuting Attorney Emily Miller said Larry McClure entered a straight-up plea July 8 before McDowell County Circuit Court Judge Ed Kornish. No deal was given as part of the plea.
At the time of the crime, Miller said McClure was renting a residence in McDowell County.
“He doesn’t seem to have any ties to McDowell,” Miller said. “No ties at all.”
Testifying during a preliminary hearing for Choudhary on Nov. 5, West Virginia State Police Trooper K.M. Saddler said all three suspects were involved in McGuire’s murder.
“Mr. John McGuire was struck in the head with a bottle of wine, then tied up, and then injected with two vials of methamphetamine,” Saddler said during the hearing. “After the injection, he was strangled.”
Saddler said McGuire’s body was originally buried in the backyard of the Skygusty residence, however it was later moved to a side-yard location where it was discovered by police officials.
Officials said McClure, a registered sex offender, told police where to find McGuire’s body after being arrested on a registry offense.
In a letter to McDowell court officials dated Nov. 4, McClure confessed to the murder of McGuire and provided specifics of the crime. He wrote in detail of McGuire’s suffocation/strangulation death, and listed the roles he and his two daughters played.
McClure painted his daughter Amanda McClure as ringleader of the murder, but added that he did not know her motive for the homicide.
“I cannot tell you why Amanda wanted John McGuire dead,” Larry McClure wrote, then alleged that Amanda was spending McGuire’s monthly Social Security checks.
McClure also stated he was willing to plead guilty/no contest to the crime.
“I am asking for this to be over and not waisting [sic} the taxpayers money and hurting the family members on both sides of this. John McGuires family and my family.
“All I can do is hope for mercy on this, but my sentence on this really does not matter because I am old and in bad health. I will never live to see the parole board in (15) years anyway and that is OK …
“I will say I am sorry for my part in this crime to both my family and John McGuire’s family.”
On the last page of the missive, Larry McClure again confessed to the crime, writing, “I just want it to be over. NO TRIAL. NO TAXPAYERS MONEY SPENT FOR A TRIAL”
Court documents obtained by the Daily Telegraph in November 2019 revealed an incestuous relationship between Larry McClure and his daughter Amanda.
In a criminal complaint filed by Trooper Saddler, he wrote that Larry McClure, Amanda Naylor McClure and Anna Choudhary did commit “the willful, deliberate and premeditated homicide of Larry McClure.”
Saddler also stated the three did “willfully conceal the remains of Mr. McGuire in a shallow grave at Larry McClure’s residence located at 11715 Skygusty Highway located in the Skygusty area of McDowell County.”
A final paragraph in the criminal complaint revealed the sordid relationship between Larry and Amanda McClure.
“Larry McClure and Amanda McClure are biological father and daughter,” Saddler stated in the complaint. “Larry McClure and Amanda McClure did engage in sexual intercourse at the aforementioned address.”
Three and a half weeks after the Valentine’s Day murder of McGuire, Larry and Amanda McClure traveled across the state line to neighboring Tazewell County, Va., where they married.
The marriage license shows the two were wed on March 11, 2019, by a United Methodist Church minster of the gospel.
The marriage license shows Amanda McClure listed the name of another man, and not Larry McClure, as her father.
Tazewell County Sheriff Brian Hieatt said the marriage of a father and daughter is illegal in Virginia. The crime is a misdemeanor offense punishable by up to six months in jail.
Miller said he charges relating to the marriage would have to be pursued by Tazewell County officials.
Larry McClure is facing charges in McDowell County for failure to register as a sex offender. Miller said those charges are not related to the murder case.
McClure has been incarcerated since his arrest.
Amanda McClure and Choudhary are currently awaiting trial.
Miller said the judge has not yet made a decision as to whether the sisters will be tried together.
