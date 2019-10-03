WELCH — Three suspects are in custody in connection with the case of human remains found in the Skygusty area of McDowell County last week, West Virginia State Police officials said Thursday.
The deceased has been identified as John Thomas McGuire, according to court documents filed in McDowell County Magistrate Court.
Two of the suspects have been charged with concealment of a deceased human body, Sgt. C.K. McKenzie, commander of the West Virginia State Police Welch detachment, said.
The two suspects charged include Amanda Michelle Naylor McClure, 31, of Chicago City, Minneapolis, and Anna Marie Choudhry, 32, a native of Lincoln County, who was “picked up in North Carolina,” McKenzie said.
A third suspect, a male, has been detained on an unrelated charge, McKenzie said.
The three suspects are related, First Sgt. J.K. Cooper, district commander of the Princeton and Welch detachments, said.
Cooper said the victim was a resident of Minnesota.
“The victim was not a resident of McDowell County and didn’t have ties to McDowell,” Cooper said.
McGuire’s remains were discovered Tuesday, Sept. 24, after State Police officials received information that led them to his body.
According to a criminal complaint filed on McClure, the crime occurred earlier this year on Feb. 14.
— Contact Samantha Perry at sperry@bdtonline.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.