WELCH — McDowell County now has six confirmed cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
That case was confirmed by McDowell County Health Department Officials this morning.
This case has no known connection to any of the five previous cases and appears to be travel related, the department said.
“This individual is currently quarantined at home, and the Health Department is working to identify all the individual’s contacts,” officials said. “Anyone who is identified as being a contact will be notified by the Health Department.”
Mercer County’s eighth case was confirmed Friday, with Monroe still showing one positive case, Tazewell County four, Giles County three and Buchanan County two.
