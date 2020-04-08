BLUEFIELD — Mercer County is now up to six confirmed COVID-19 cases, and a third case also was confirmed Wednesday morning for McDowell County.
According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, a sixth coronavirus case has been reported for Mercer County. No other details were immediately released, and the Mercer County Health Department has not yet released a statement on this latest case.
The fifth case, which was reported Tuesday, was the result of community transmission, also known as community spread.
That individual and their contacts have been identified and are self-monitoring and self-isolating. It is not yet known if the sixth case is the result of community spread or travel. As soon as information is released from the Mercer County Health Department, this story will be updated.
McDowell County also reported its third case Wednesday.
According to a statement released by the McDowell County Health Department, at approximately 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday, April 7, the health department was notified of a third case of COVID-19. The third person under investigation is a close contact of a previously confirmed positive case.
The statement said the health department is working diligently to identify additional contacts who may have had contact with this individual. “If you are identified as a contact, we will notify you,” the health department statement said.
According to the DHHR, 50 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Wednesday in West Virginia. As of April 8 at 10 a.m., 12,545 residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 462 positive cases, 12,083 negative results and four deaths.
In neighboring Virginia, Wythe County is now up to six confirmed cases, Washington County is reporting 12 cases. Smyth County is reporting five, Tazewell County, four cases, Giles County, two cases and Buchanan County, one case. So far there are still no confirmed cases in Bland County.
The death toll from the virus in Virginia has now climbed to 75 with 3,645 people testing positive for COVID-19.
