BLUEFIELD — The latest COVID-19 case for Mercer County is travel related, health officials said Wednesday.
Mercer County now has six confirmed cases of coronavirus. The sixth positive case is the result of travel, according to Matthew Bragg, sanitarian for the Mercer County Health Department.
Bragg said the individual is currently quarantined, as well as all of the individual’s contacts.
As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 102 pending test results for Mercer County that have been reported to the Mercer County Health Department.
Bragg said receiving COVID-19 test results, including confirmation of whether an individual tested positive or negative for the virus, can take from five to nine days.
The fifth Mercer County case, which was reported Tuesday, was the result of community transmission, also known as community spread.That individual and their contacts also have been identified and are self-monitoring and self-isolating.
McDowell County also reported its third case Wednesday.
According to a statement released by the McDowell County Health Department, at approximately 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday, April 7, the health department was notified of a third case of COVID-19. The third person under investigation is a close contact of a previously confirmed positive case.
The statement said the health department is working diligently to identify additional contacts who may have had contact with this individual. “If you are identified as a contact, we will notify you,” the health department statement said.
According to the DHHR, 50 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Wednesday in West Virginia. As of April 8 at 10 a.m., 12,545 residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 462 positive cases, 12,083 negative results and four deaths.
In neighboring Virginia, Wythe County is now up to six confirmed cases, Washington County is reporting 12 cases. Smyth County is reporting five, Tazewell County, four cases, Giles County, two cases and Buchanan County, one case. So far there are still no confirmed cases in Bland County.
The death toll from the virus in Virginia has now climbed to 75 with 3,645 people testing positive for COVID-19.
