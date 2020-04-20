BLUEFIELD — Six of the original eight coronavirus patients in Mercer County have now been released from quarantine.
According to the Mercer County Health Department, six of the original patients are now off of quarantine and have since recovered from the COVID-19 virus.
Matthew Bragg, sanitarian for the health department, said there are still 28 pending test results that have been reported to the health department.
So far, no new cases have been reported in Mercer County since early last week.
Bragg said the health department is currently working to assist with recent mandates from Gov. Jim Justice, including the required testing of all residents and staff members of nursing homes across West Virginia.
“In keeping with Gov. Justice’s mandate, Mercer County Health Department is working with our nursing facilities to oversee and coordinate the testing of residents and staff,” Bragg said in his daily COVID-19 update. “Environmental Health Sanitarians will be inspecting operating child care centers in order to ensure safety and compliance with COVID-19 procedures.”
Statewide, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported Monday that there have been 22,155 laboratory results received for COVID-19 with 902 positive cases, 21,253 negative results and 24 deaths.
The additional four deaths include an 85-year-old female from Monongalia County, a 78-year old female, a 79-year old female and a 95-year old female, all from Jackson County.
“It is with great sadness that we announce more lives lost to this pandemic,” said Bill J. Crouch, Cabinet Secretary of the DHHR. “Our sympathies and thoughts go out to these families.”
