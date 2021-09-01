BLUEFIELD — Six more COVID-related deaths have been reported in the area, including a 34-year-old man from Monroe County.
The state DHHR (Department of Health and Human Resources) dashboard Wednesday also includes a 74-year-old female, an 82-year-old male and a 78-year-old male from Mercer County, and a 77-year-old female from McDowell County.
Tazewell also has another COVID-related death reported, but Virginia provides no further information.
A total of 22 more deaths have been reported by DHHR since Tuesday, bringing the total number in the state during the pandemic to 3,106.
Mercer County has seen a cumulative total of 132 deaths; McDowell County, 27; Monroe County, 19; and Tazewell County, 79.
Active COVID cases in West Virginia have soared to 17,664, from 882 in early July. The daily positivity rate is at 9.54 percent.
In Mercer County, the state is now reporting 611 active virus cases, up from 563 on Tuesday.
Hospitalizations in the state from COVID have reached 647 with 202 in ICUs and 102 on ventilators.
Gov. Jim Justice is holding a pandemic briefing this morning.
Health experts have said the number of active cases are almost all the Delta variant.
