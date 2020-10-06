By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
GRUNDY, Va. — The Mountain Mission School in Grundy, the site of an earlier COVID-19 outbreak, is once again dealing with a resurgence of the virus.
Chris Mitchell, president of the residential school, confirmed Tuesday in an online posting that there are six new COVID-19 cases at the school.
“So far we have six cases which include staff and their families,” Mitchell said. “These individuals are managing the virus well and we wish them a very speedy and full recovery. We continue to communicate with the Virginia Department of Health and follow their current protocol. We so appreciate their cooperation.”
Mitchell also asked the community to continue to pray for the campus children and staff.
“We are confident in our gracious God and know He wants the best for His children,” Mitchell added. “Blessings to each of you and thank you in advance for your prayers!”
The Mountain Mission School is home to nearly 200 children from ages 2 to 20 from throughout the United States and several foreign countries.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.