TAZEWELL, Va. — Six new coronavirus cases were confirmed Tuesday in Tazewell County.
According to the Virginia Department of Health, the cumulative total of virus cases in the county has jumped from 16 to 22 over a 24-hour period.
Although Virginia is now grouping non-contagious antibody test results with active COVID-19 cases, the six new cases reported Tuesday are active COVID-19 infections, according to Tazewell County Administrator Eric Young.
Virus cases are surging in neighboring Mercer County, so an uptick in Tazewell County cases isn’t surprising. In the Bluefield area, residents cross the state line on a daily basis.
New virus cases also were reported Tuesday in Buchanan County and Giles County. Buchanan County increased from 33 to 34 cases and Giles County is now up to 18 virus cases.
Wythe County is now up to 57 cases with six virus-related hospitalizations and one death.
In West Virginia, Mercer County was still holding at 57 virus cases Tuesday morning with three hospitalizations within the last two weeks and one virus-related death. But those numbers could change later today when new data is reported to the Daily Telegraph.
According to health official, 44 of those 57 cases in Mercer County have been reported in the last two weeks, along with three current hospitalizations. Health officials also are now confirming one virus-related death in Mercer County.
Dr. Kathy Wides, county health officer, confirmed to the Daily Telegraph Monday that a "transient" who caught the virus outside of West Virginia came to Mercer County during the state lockdown period and died at Princeton Community Hospital due to complications from COVID-19.
