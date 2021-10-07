BLUEFIELD — Six more deaths in the region are being attributed to COVID-19, including a 37-year-old woman in Mercer County.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 27 new deaths Thursday across the state, including four in Mercer County and two in McDowell County.
The local deaths included an 80-year-old male from Mercer County; a 37-year-old female from Mercer County; a 73-year-old female from Mercer County; an 83-year-old male from Mercer County; a 70-year-old male from McDowell County; and a 72-year-old male from McDowell County.
So far 162 COVID-19 deaths have been reported to date in Mercer County. McDowell County has reported 42 virus-related deaths to date.
The number of active virus cases in Mercer County on Thursday stood at 426, which is down from 442 active cases on Wednesday.
So far 435 breakthrough cases involving fully vaccinated individuals have been reported in Mercer County along with five breakthrough deaths.
Vaccination rates are still climbing in Mercer County.
As of Thursday, 29,918 people had received at least one dose of the vaccine in Mercer County, which represents approximately 49.2 percent of the county’s population.
Although health officials in West Virginia, including Gov. Jim Justice, have indicated that the Delta-variant fueled surge has reached its peak, virus numbers still seem to be moving in the wrong direction in West Virginia.
On Thursday, the DHHR reported 1,525 new virus cases in the Mountain State, which is up from 1,398 new cases on Wednesday.
The number of active infections in the state also increased Thursday to 11,629 cases, which is up from 11,331 active infections a day earlier on Wednesday.
So far 13,501 breakthrough cases have been reported statewide along with 181 breakthrough deaths.
Hospitalizations in West Virginia also are climbing again. As of Thursday, 1,012 people statewide were hospitalized with COVID-19, including 296 people who were in an intensive care unit and 195 people who were on a ventilator.
No new deaths were reported Thursday in Southwest Virginia.
