BLUEFIELD — Six of the original eight coronavirus patients in Mercer County have now been released from quarantine.
According to the Mercer County Health Department, the six individuals are off of quarantine and have recovered from the COVID-19 virus.
Matthew Bragg, sanitarian for the health department, said there are still 28 pending test results that have been reported to the health department.
So far, no new cases have been reported in Mercer County since early last week. Local and state statistics were still reporting eight cases for Mercer County as of Monday evening.
Bragg said the health department is currently working to assist with recent mandates from Gov. Jim Justice, including the required testing of all residents and staff members of nursing homes across West Virginia.
“In keeping with Gov. Justice’s mandate, Mercer County Health Department is working with our nursing facilities to oversee and coordinate the testing of residents and staff,” Bragg said in his daily COVID-19 update. “Environmental health sanitarians will be inspecting operating child care centers in order to ensure safety and compliance with COVID-19 procedures.”
Statewide, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported Monday that there have been 22,357 laboratory results received for COVID-19 with 908 positive cases, 21,449 negative results and 26 deaths.
The additional six deaths reported Monday were a 98-year old woman from Wayne County, a 53-year old man from Wood County, an 85-year-old female from Monongalia County, and a 78-year old female, a 79-year old female and a 95-year old female, all from Jackson County.
“It is with great sadness that we announce more lives lost to this pandemic,” Bill J. Crouch, cabinet secretary of the DHHR, said in a prepared statement. “Our sympathies and thoughts go out to these families.”
Locally, McDowell County was still reporting six cases Monday and Monroe County still had five.
The confirmed cases per county as of Monday morning were as follows: Barbour (4), Berkeley (113), Boone (2), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (34), Fayette (5), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (6), Hancock (7), Hardy (3), Harrison (30), Jackson (101), Jefferson (61), Kanawha (133), Lewis (2), Lincoln (1), Logan (8), Marion (43), Marshall (8), Mason (10), McDowell (6), Mercer (8), Mineral (9), Mingo (2), Monongalia (89), Monroe (5), Morgan (8), Nicholas (4), Ohio (23), Pendleton (2), Pleasants (2), Preston (10), Putnam (15), Raleigh (7), Randolph (4), Roane (3), Summers (1), Taylor (5), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (78), Wetzel (3), Wirt (2), Wood (31) and Wyoming (1).
In neighboring Virginia, the death toll from the virus reached 300 Monday.
According to the Virginia Department of Health, 56,735 people have been tested to date for a COVID-19 infection with 8,990 confirmed cases, 1,500 hospitalizations and now 300 deaths. That’s up from 277 deaths on Sunday.
No changes were reported Monday locally. Tazewell County still had four cases, along with 12 cases in Buchanan County, which has been identified as an outbreak site by the Virginia Department of Health. Giles County is still reporting four cases and Wythe County now has 10 cases.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.