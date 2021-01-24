PRINCETON — Teddy Johnson of Princeton, W.Va. was only 19 when fate put him aboard a glider with other paratroopers participating in Operation Market-Garden, an enormous World War II offensive the Allies hoped would help defeat Nazi Germany by Christmas; but his mission ended in occupied Belgium when his glider crashed near German troops and started a gun battle in which he made the ultimate sacrifice. Now his family is remembering the brother and uncle from years ago.
Eugene Franklin Johnson Jr. of Bluefield knew about his Uncle Teddy, but his story came up again when a friend noticed a story in the Jan. 19 edition of the Bluefield Daily Telegraph about Teddy Johnson and an organization in Belgium that honors foreign veterans who liberated the country from the Nazis. He called his aunt, Edna Walker, who now lives in Florida with his uncle, Vietnam veteran Dewey Walker, and told them about the story.
Teddy Johnson was Edna Walker’s brother.
“And I was so glad he called,” she said later. “It brought tears to my eyes and tears to his eyes. It’s amazing that it’s gone on this long.”
Teddy Johnson was one of five boys born to Worthie and Villa Farley Johnson of Princeton. Edna, the family’s only girl, said all five of her brothers served in the military. Her father, a coal miner, worked at a mine near Northfork in McDowell County; he died in 1935 after he accidentally struck his head on a railroad rail, leaving her mother with six children to raise in the era before Social Security or other government benefits.
“It was just pretty hard on my mother, at her age, to do that,” Edna Walker said.
She described Teddy as “one of my favorite brothers.” She remembered how he would hold her hand and look after her, and like her other brothers was “a very fine boy.”
“He was in Baltimore working when he got drafted into the Army,” she said. “When Teddy died, I was only 13.”
Teddy had been 19 years old for about three months before Operation Market-Garden came into being. By then he was a paratrooper serving with the 101st Airborne Signal Corps. The 101st Airborne was among the divisions participating in what was then the biggest airdrop of troops in military history.
Operation Market-Garden was the idea of British Field Marshal Bernard Montgomery. The plan was to drop thousands of British and American paratroopers near bridges in occupied Holland. The paratroopers would seize the bridges and hold them while the British Second Army rushed north along a single highway to the Dutch city of Arnhem. From there, the plan was to cross the Arnhem Bridge into northern Germany. It was hoped that this swift invasion would end the war in Europe by Christmas.
The operation got underway on Sept. 17, 1944 when a vast armada of aircraft left airfields all over southern England and headed for Holland. Many of the paratroopers were transported in towed gliders.
Not all of this armada reached Holland. German antiaircraft fire was heavy, and while Allied planners expected light enemy resistance on the ground, the German Army fought back furiously. The glider carrying Teddy Johnson and his comrades crashed near the Dutch border in Belgium when its cable was broken. Once on the ground, they encountered German soldiers. Private Teddy Johnson and a fellow paratrooper, Private Roy G. Millican of Alabama, were killed during the fight.
The crash was near the Belgium town of Mol, which is near the municipalities of Geel and Retie. These communities are close to the Escaut Canal, the place where the British started their dash north into Holland. Gil Geerings, a member of a nonprofit group called Battle for the Locks, was researching his town’s World War II history when he learned about the crash not far from his home. Battle for the Locks works to honor foreign veterans who helped to liberate Belgium.
During his research, Geerings found a photograph of a field grave near the site and noticed two American helmets there. Years later, he was reading a book about aircraft that had crashed in Belgium during Operation Market-Garden and spotted a glider crash which had occurred on Sept. 17, 2021 not far from where he lived. The book did not provide many details, so Geerings continued his research and learned about the soldier from Princeton, W.Va.
Geerings also learned about the fight that erupted when the paratroopers and German troops encountered each other.
“Their glider was quickly surrounded by the enemy, but surrendering was not an option,” Geerings said. “They had a very important passenger, a cipher operator.”
The paratroopers could not let the operator nor his classified documents fall into German hands. They successfully fought their way out, but Johnson and Millican were mortally wounded.
From what Eugene F. Johnson understood, Teddy Johnson and Millican exited the glider and encountered the Germans while the other paratroopers escaped through another door.
The graves were opened in 1945 by the Red Cross, and an American chaplain took charge of the remains after their nationality was confirmed, Geerings said. Millican’s remains were transported back to Alabama. Teddy Johnson was first buried at Leopoldsburg Cemetery and was later transferred to the Ardennes American Cemetery and Memorial Neuville-en-Condroz in Liege, Belgium.
“My mother never heard the whole story about it,” Edna Walker recalled. “She passed away at the age of 94, but we started hearing a little bit about it, but not a lot.”
The family did not know then whether they had to pay to bring him back to the United States for burial, but eventually his mother, Villa Farley Johnson, became a Gold Star mother, and the family did receive a hat back along with a medal that was presented to him.
A New York state woman that the Johnson family knew – Edna Walker could not recall her name – traveled to Belgium to visit a grave there and made a point to put a flower on Private Teddy Johnson’s grave. She also photographed the grave and sent back a picture to his family.
Geerings contacted the Bluefield Daily Telegraph after researching Private Johnson’s story because he was unsure if the Johnson family knew all the details about his fate and where his grave was located.
Edna Walker’s daughter, Linda Rowley, said she sent the Daily Telegraph story to all of her cousins.
“What a nice thing to do,” Rowley said about Geerings reaching out to her family.
Rowley said she has ordered a copy of a book about Operation Market-Garden, “A Bridge Too Far” by Cornelius Ryan, so her mother could read more about the operation and the role her brother’s division played in it. Ryan’s book was later made into a movie featuring stars such as Anthony Hopkins, Michael Caine and the late Sean Connery.
Private Teddy Johnson gave his life to preserve freedom, so his story and those of his comrades must be remembered.
“His story is just a little story in World War II, but it is these small stories that make history,” Geerings said.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.