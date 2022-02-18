BLUEWELL — One person was airlifted Thursday by helicopter ambulance after a single-vehicle crash was reported at New Hope Road near the Surface Hill Road intersection.
Mercer County 911 was notified about 2:26 p.m. about a single-vehicle crash. Deputy L.L. Addair with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department said the pickup truck was traveling north on New Hope Road when it ran off the right side of the road before reaching Surface Hill.
The vehicle hit a concrete driveway entrance, causing it to flip multiple times before coming to rest in the ditch, Addair said.
After the driver was extricated, he was taken to a landing zone where a helicopter ambulance flew him to a hospital outside the region. Addair said he did not know the extent of the driver’s injuries. The driver was alone in the pickup truck.
The crash was still under investigation Thursday.
The Bluewell Volunteer Fire Department, Bramwell Volunteer Fire Department and Green Valley-Glenwood Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched along with the Bluefield Rescue Squad, according to a 911 dispatcher said.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.