BLUEFIELD — One person was transported Wednesday to a local hospital after a single-vehicle crash closed a bridge linking Bluefield to the Brushfork area.
Both lanes of the Frank S. Easley Bridge were closed while first responders with the Bluefield Fire Department, Bluefield Police Department, Bluefield Rescue Squad and State EMS ambulance worked at the scene.
Patrolman T.M. Beggs with the police said that one person was transported. The car crashed for an unknown reason, and the cause was still under investigation.
The bridge reopened about 6:15 p.m.
