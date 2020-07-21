BLUEFIELD — A recent mass testing event in Mercer County came up with only a single positive COVID-19 infection, health officials said Monday.
Of the 262 people who were tested for the virus on July 11 at the Mercer County Health Department, only one test result came back as positive for the virus, Matthew Bragg, sanitarian for the health department, said.
While it may be premature to read too much into the results, the good news does come at a time when local virus numbers have been surging. Mercer County has recorded 74 virus cases since the pandemic began with the majority of those infections occurring over the past four weeks. Of the 74 total cases, 47 involve people who have already recovered from the virus with another 27 who are still in quarantine.
“You can’t really infer anything into it,” Bragg said of the 261 test results that came back as negative from the July 11 event. “If people think they need to be tested, they need to go ahead and get tested.”
Bragg said the one person who tested positive for the virus on July 11 has been contacted by the health department and ordered to isolate. He said contact tracing in that case also has been completed. Contact tracing involves locating those individuals who had direct contact with a confirmed COVID-19 patient. Those people identified through contact tracing also are required to isolate for two weeks.
Bragg said the other 261 people who tested negative for the virus will be notified of their test results online.
Another 219 test results are still pending from a second mass testing event that was also held at the Mercer County Health Department on July 17.
Bragg said results from the July 17 testing event may come in before the week’s end.
Two new virus cases were reported Monday evening in Mercer County by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, bringing the county’s cumulative total to 74. Bragg said one new case was the result of travel and the other is attributed to community spread of the virus.
Beyond the four hospitalizations and one death reported by health officials earlier, Bragg said Monday no new virus-related hospitalizations have been reported in Mercer County. The one death at Princeton Community Hospital occurred earlier during the pandemic and didn’t involve a resident of Mercer County.
Also in West Virginia, the McDowell County Health Department said Monday that two additional virus cases had been confirmed in the county, and that another earlier case was being removed from its list of positives.
The health department said the two new cases are being attributed to community spread of the virus. This brings the county’s cumulative total of virus cases to date to 13.
“All individuals are currently quarantined at home, and the health department is working to identify all contacts to these cases,” the statement said. “Anyone who is identified as being a contact will be notified by the health department. If you are identified as an official contact by the health department, please follow all guidelines given to you. Following these guidelines will help to protect others and helps to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus.”
The health department also announced Monday that one previously reported positive case is now being considered negative. The health department said a resident who previously tested positive for COVID-19 has followed up with two negative test results within 10 days of their positive result and therefore, warranted removal from the positive COVID-19 case count.
In Monroe County, the number of confirmed cases to date is still standing at 16. Five of those 16 cases are considered active.
New virus cases also continue to be reported in neighboring Virginia.
In Tazewell County, two new virus cases were reported Monday, which brings the county’s cumulative total of cases to date to 45 with one recent virus-related hospitalization.
Travel to vacation hot spots is the main reason for the number of Tazewell County’s positive COVID-19 tests, County Administrator Eric Young said.
“Our local department of health is working diligently to identify any specific, common activities which may be contributing to the spread,” Young said. “Right now, the activities primarily responsible for the spread are travel to popular vacation destinations outside the county. I encourage our residents not to travel to those ‘hot spots,’ and if you do travel please wear a mask, wash your hands frequently, and use social distancing strategies to avoid contracting the disease.”
Young said he is in contact with the Virginia Department of Health daily.
“They follow leads regarding any common contacts among persons who test positive,” Young said. “This ‘contact tracing’ occasionally results in positive test results for persons who may not otherwise have known to seek treatment. This is critical for their health and the health of our community as a whole.”
Tazewell County has seen one hospitalization from the virus.
Buchanan County has also seen an increase in cases, up to 54 on Monday with two hospitalizations. One new virus case was reported Monday.
Giles County has 18 confirmed cases with one hospitalization and Bland County now has five cases.
No deaths have been reported in any of the counties.
As of Monday, Virginia reported 78,375 positive cases, 2,031 deaths and 7,201 hospitalizations.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com, and contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
