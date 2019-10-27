BLUEFIELD — Singer John Ellison, creator and performer of “Some kind of wonderful” is set to hold a concert at Father’s House International Church on November 3.
Ellison, who was born in Montgomery W. Va. but raised in Landgraff, was inducted into the West Virginia Music Hall of Fame, in 2015.
The concert will be held at the church, located in Brushfork behind Burger King, at 6 p.m. Proceeds will benefit Open Heart Ministries, a non-profit organization that seeks to aid the homeless. The Christian-based organization has served 600 people affected by homelessness since 2009.
Tickets, which cost $15 in advance and $20 at the door, can be purchased at the church at 1860 Coal Heritage Road, Baker’s Hill Inn at 1900 Bland Road, and Open Heart Ministries at 415 Federal Street, in West Virginia Manor.
After receiving his dual citizenship in Canada in 2006, Ellison was nominated for Male Vocalist of the Year and R&B/Soul Recording of the year for his third solo album “Back”, by the Hamilton Music Awards in Hamilton, Ontario.
The following year he was awarded by the Arcelor Mittal Dofasco Lifetime Achievement Award at the Hamilton Music Awards.
For more information contact Father’s House International Church at 304-800-4712.
— Contact Emily D. Coppola at ecoppola@bdtonline.com
