BLUEFIELD — An era of worship in Mercer County has come to an end with the closing the Ahavath Sholom Synagogue in Bluefield.
The synagogue recently shut its doors after serving Jewish families primarily from Bluefield and Princeton since 1949, when the new church opened on Albemarle Street, moving from its previous location on Scott Street.
“We just don’t have enough people to support it,” said Doris Sue Kantor of Bluefield, a lifetime member of the Ahavath Sholom congregation, and who, like many area Jewish residents, raised her family in the synagogue.
Kantor said as the general population declined in this area in the wake of the coal industry slowing down the Jewish population declined as well, following opportunities elsewhere.
“The bottom line is, the population has decreased and we just don’t have enough Jewish people to maintain a rabbi and a synagogue,” she said. “Many retire and leave the area. A lot of people have already moved.”
As the number of people who attended services decreased and former Rabbi Stanley Funston retired, visiting student rabbis from Hebrew Union College in Cincinnati had been visiting to conduct services Friday evening and often Saturday morning discussions.
But the numbers of those attending dwindled to where it was not feasible to have a visiting rabbi, Kantor said, and the church had no choice but to close its doors.
“It is sad. Norris (Kantor) and I were married here. All of my children went to Sunday School here. Mark (son) was Bar Mitzvahed here. It’s got a lot wonderful memories.”
The synagogue thrived for decades, she said, with many Jewish residents basically growing up in the church and a large congregation flourished.
Large doors separate the sanctuary from an auditorium, which includes a stage ,and Kantor said at one time those doors were often opened on special “high holidays” to accommodate the crowd and people were sitting all the way back to the stage area.
“It was full,” she said, “and if you didn’t get there early enough you would have to sit on the stage.”
But big crowds require a large local population, and that is no longer the case.
During the pandemic, the small congregation has been using the virtual platform Zoom for services from Charleston, and the closest synagogues to attend now are in Blacksburg and Roanoke, she said.
After the synagogue closed, some of the items used for services have already been sent to other synagogues, including the Torah mantles, which are cloth coverings that not only decorate but also protect the Torah scrolls.
The scrolls are the first five books of the Old Testament – Genesis, Exodus, Leviticus, Numbers and Deuteronomy – all written by Moses and all in Hebrew.
A hallway wall display with plaques of deceased synagogue members has also been removed.
Kantor said this relates to Yahrzeit, the Yiddish word for “anniversary,” and it specifically refers to the day on which a member of the congregation died. On this day, the person is recognized during the service and each plague on the display has a light beside that is lit on the Yahrzeit of the member’s death.
“You say their names at the services on that day so you never forget,” she said.
All of the plaques were individually removed and given to family members.
Various plaques were also on walls to honor members for their contributions to the synagogue and they have been given to families as well, if possible.
“We have made every effort to see they get back to the family,” Kantor said of all the plaques.
The sanctuary also has two very large and beautiful stained glass windows.
“They will stay here … we hope,” she said.
Although the synagogue may have closed its doors, the legacy of the people who were in the congregations over the years is a long and distinguished one.
The story actually started about 120 years ago when many people were coming to this area searching for opportunities associated with the growing coal industry.
Kantor, whose father was the late Mercer County Circuit Court Judge Jerome Katz (who also started the law firm Katz Kantor Stonestreet & Buckner in Bluefield), said her grandfather came here after other relatives had moved to Bluefield to establish businesses.
“When I was growing up there were five or six men’s stores, women’s stores, a hat store, jewelry stores … A lot of them were owned by Jewish residents,” she said. “We had all of those Jewish merchants. Coal operators lived here and this is where people came to shop.”
In Julian H. Preisler’s book, Jewish West Virginia, he said Jews settled in Biuefield in the early 1900s with the first synagogue, Ahavath Sholom, formed in 1902.
The first permanent synagogue was the former Scott Street Presyterian Church, which was dedicated in 1907, with the new synagogue on Ablemarle Street dedicated in 1949.
Preisler writes that the active community groups included the temple sisterhood and youth group, B’nai B’rith Lodge, United Jewish Charities of Bluefield-Princeton and Hadassah. A Jewish cemetery section exists at the Monte Vista Park Cemetery.
Most Jews were involved in retail, with some of the earliest businesses owned by Isadore Cohen, Nathan Platnick, Henry Rodgin, Morris Rosenberg and Samuel Turk.
Many of the Jewish population were also doctors and attorneys, Preisler said in his book.
The Colonial Theater on Princeton Avenue was built by Samuel Matz in 1916, and it was located adjacent to the Matz Hotel. Both structures were demolished in 2009 after the Matz partially collapsed.
Kammer Furniture on Bland Street, established in 1932 by Harry Kammer, is still in business.
Preisler said Princeton also had Jewish families and an informal Jewish congregation. Businesses included those of the Barbakow, Baum, Lisagore, Nelson and Tomchin families.
Sandra Deitz of Princeton said her father-in-law, Henry Deitz, and his brothers formed the Deitz Brothers General Store in Princeton, which operated from 1918 to 1993,
The Deitz brothers, as well as Joe Tomchin, immigrated here from Russia.
Tomchin Furniture, founded by Joe Tomchin, was a mainstay on Mercer Street in Princeton for decades.
By the 1950s, the Princeton and Bluefield Jewish populations merged into one community.
A Jewish community also lived in Pocahontas and a synagogue there was used for awhile before the congregation shifted to Bluefield. Other small synagogues in McDowell County were formed when the population of the county, which had reached almost 100,000 at one point, thrived with the coal jobs.
But that scenario has changed, seeing the population of McDowell County falling to under 20,000 and Mercer County’s to about 58,000, falling from its peak of around 75,000 in 1950.
Kantor said she knows many churches are struggling to maintain a congregation, but not necessarily because of the loss of population.
“People are here, they are just not attending anymore,” she said. “We don’t have the people.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
