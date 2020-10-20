BLUEFIELD — A silent walk Monday through downtown Bluefield and the color purple focused attention on the victims of domestic violence during Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
Members of S.A.F.E. (Stop Abusive Family Environments) from Mercer, McDowell and Wyoming counties met at Chicory Square to raise awareness about the ongoing problem of domestic violence. S.A.F.E., a nonprofit organization, helps victims of domestic violence navigate the legal system, said Susie Reed, a domestic violence specialist.
“We go to court with clients, and we assist them at the DHHR (state Department of Health and Human Resources),” she said. “We have an office there. We actually have offices in Mercer County at the old Appalachian Power building in Bluefield. We also have an office at the Mercer County Courthouse Annex and the DHHR in Princeton. Our transitional house is in Welch.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has fueled hardships due to unemployment, sickness, being evicted because of overdue rent and the possibility of losing loved ones to the virus, organizers said. Abusers often lash out at their spouses and children when they feel that they are losing control over them.
“Domestic violence is coercive behavior. It’s all about power and control. I think there has been a lot more child abuse cases, too,” Reed said.
Monday’s silent walk through the downtown was to honor people who now live with domestic violence and people who have died as a result of domestic violence.
Participants wore strings of purple beads as part of the ceremony.
“Purple is the color for domestic violence awareness,” said Melena Wells, a case manager for S.A.F.E.
Reed said that the most dangerous time for domestic violence victims is when they try to leave their abusers. Victims are often assaulted and strangled, and being strangled can result in death days after the attack.
The silent walks held in October also recognize the police, judges, magistrates and other officials who assist domestic violence victims, she added.
