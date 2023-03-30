BLUEFIELD — Construction of the Grant Street Bridge is finally moving along rapidly.
Bluefield City Manager Cecil Marson told City Board members Tuesday during their regular meeting that, with mostly good weather, crews are making the bridge take shape with decking work ongoing.
“They are working pretty much nonstop now,” he said. “They have not had any interruptions here lately.”
Marson said the bridge is starting to look good.
“When that bridge is done, it’s going to be awesome,” he said. “We are coming (along).”
Kerry Stauffer, city engineer, said the expected completion date of the bridge is around September of this year.
The original bridge that connects the East End and North Side with Princeton Avenue and the downtown area was closed in June 2019 after being deemed unsafe by the state.
The 312-ft. span, which was erected in 1941, was used by residents for quicker, safer and easier access to the city.
After it closed, a campaign led by residents of the impacted area and the city started, with the first step to find out whether to repair the bridge or replace it
Engineering studies showed it would be more economical to replace it and the quest for the money started.
Gov. Jim Justice announced the $10 million funding for a new bridge in October 2020 and the project was put on the “fast track” by the state Department of Transportation (WVDOT) , which oversees the project.
But construction has been delayed numerous times as the company building the bridge, Brayman Construction, has had to work with WVDOT and Norfolk Southern railway to make sure the tracks below the bridge were clear when the bridge’s piers were being installed.
Pier work was finally completed a few months ago and the steel structure was then put into place, which for the most part freed Brayman to work on the bridge without interference with the railroad tracks below it.
The work is mostly on the deck of the bridge now, so no more delays are expected.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
