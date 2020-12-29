CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice said Monday that all 214 long-term care facilities in the state of West Virginia have been offered the COVID-19 vaccine.
Justice gave a hopeful report on the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines in West Virginia. According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, the Mountain State has received 60,875 doses and administered 30,737 doses so far, bringing the state’s vaccination rate to 50.49 percent.
“We are making significant progress in our plan to offer vaccination to all long-term care facility residents and staff, and we should be complete with all 214 facilities in the state today,” Justice said. “It’s amazing and it’s far ahead of any other state in the nation. That’s 100 percent of our long-term care facilities that we will have offered vaccines to in our state and before some other states have even gotten started.”
According to Justice, a combined total of 25,925 additional doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are expected to be delivered to West Virginia this week.
“We are moving rapidly forward with our long-term care facilities and we are hoping to finish today,” Major General James Hoyer said. “This past week we have distributed 300,00 plus vaccines and we are preparing for new shipments to come in this week.”
Justice said it is important to “vaccinate the vaccinators first.”
“The network we have in place to take care of you and our hospitals will be protected and there for you,” Justice said.
Justice began his briefing by reading the age, gender, and home county of each of the 17 new COVID-19 deaths reported by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Monday.
“Today we only have 17 additional deaths for me to read through but don’t let this deceive you because during Christmas we have reportings that have not come to us yet,” Justice said. “Seventeen is still way too many.”
Justice acknowledged that the state’s numbers are “skewed” due to the holiday season. “Yesterday we only tested about 4,000 people,” he said.
Justice reported that the current number of active cases in the state is now up to 24,273, including 726 new positive cases over the past 24 hours. The number of active hospitalizations is now 720, with 200 of those patients currently in the ICU. The cumulative percent of positive cases is now 4.66 percent, the second-highest such percentage since the beginning of the pandemic, trailing only the state record of 4.83 percent set on April 18, 2020.
Per the West Virginia Department of Education, there are nine outbreaks in public schools across the state. These outbreaks accounted for 35 confirmed cases.
One of West Virginia’s 16 active church-related outbreaks is located in McDowell County.
According to the Mercer County Health Department, as of Dec. 27, Mercer County had 1,261 active COVID-19 cases, 51 deaths, and an infection rate of 89.23.
A statement posted online Monday by the Princeton Health Care Center (PHCC), confirmed that four employees have tested positive for COVID-19 and are recovering at home.
“We currently have four employees that are positive for COVID-19. We have thirteen recovered employees and zero positive residents. The COVID-19 positive employees are recovering at home.”
In addition, the statement reported that residents and employees at PHCC had “the opportunity to receive the COVID-19 vaccination on Dec. 17.” Their second round of vaccinations is scheduled for on or around Jan. 7, 2021.
Earlier this year, 24 COVID-19 related deaths in Mercer County were associated with the PHCC.
•••
Also on Monday, Justice took time out of his COVID-19 briefing to offer his condolences and to honor the life and legacy of Senior Airman Logan Young of the West Virginia National Guard, who was fatally injured on Sunday during a mutual aid response call to a structure fire with the 167th Airlift Wing Fire Department.
“He was a combat veteran that was previously deployed to the Middle East, a resident of Martinsburg, and survived by his mom and dad, a brother, and a fiancé that is having a little baby in not very long,” Justice said. “Logan and this beautiful girl have been together a long time. I talked to his dad yesterday and his dad talked about that they’d been together for six years and they’d been planning so many things for their life ahead.”
“During Christmastime, Logan answered the call like he has done since 2018 when he joined the guard,” Justice added. “The West Virginia State Fire Marshall has determined it (the cause of the fire) to be arson and continues to investigate with the W.Va. State Police and asks if you have any information, there is a reward for $5,000 that has been posted.”
“Logan Young was responding to a fire as part of our mutual aid agreement,” Hoyer said. “He spent a number of years on active duty deployed overseas. He came back to the guard to be a firefighter and his dad told us that is everything he wanted to do in his life. On behalf of the National Guard...our prayers thoughts and deepest condolences. You will always be a part of our National Guard family.”
Justice asked the public to pray for Logan Young’s family and to “never let them feel alone.”
“We cannot think about them for just today and forget about them in weeks to come,” Justice said. “They have to know that we will be here to help them in any way we possibly can. What an incredible young man who served our nation and I have said it over and over, we owe everything we have to our military.”
•••
Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia’s coronavirus czar, asked the public to keep wearing masks and practice social distancing throughout the holidays.
“Right now we are focusing on our next stage of vaccination plan,” Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia’s coronavirus czar said. “We are starting to look at places where you have centralized populations with infrastructure and medically trained personnel in moving forward to home health and hospice, people who work in different parts of our health care industry. We can put vaccines in the community really close to people, in a more decentralized way then we will be able to reach each West Virginian at their door and provide them this life-changing and saving prevention.”
“As West Virginians let’s demonstrate the leadership and be the place that starts to stop that spread by getting vaccinated,” Marsh added.
Dr. Ayne Amjad, M.D., W.Va. State Health Officer also encouraged the public to follow CDC guidelines through the holidays.
“We are going to see an increase in cases across the state and country. Please check in with family virtually, we know people are lonely,” Amjad said. “If you are going to celebrate, wear masks and social distance. We want you to enjoy the holidays and celebrate safely.”
Justice also spoke to the safety of the vaccine, noting that he received his first dose a couple of weeks ago and has felt completely fine.
“You are not going to get COVID from the vaccine,” Justice said. “There are a lot of people who are coming up with additional vaccines. The problem is that with Pfizer and Moderna rate of prevention is 95 percent, the equivalent of a smallpox vaccine. Their rate of success is 95 percent.”
Justice closed the briefing by expressing his hope at the speed of the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines in West Virginia and asking its residents to stay safe.
“I am tickled to death in how we have been able to get the vaccine to long term care facilities because that is where half of the deaths are occurring,” Justice said. “We are going to get through this, W.Va. For goodness, please do not let people tell you some hocus pocus joke about the vaccine. You have got to take the vaccine because it will save your life. Thank you.”
