WASHINGTON — Both Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., voted Thursday evening to prevent a government shutdown, and they also will vote to overturn the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate on private businesses.
The Senate passed a continuing resolution by a vote of 69-28 to fund the government through Feb. 18, avoiding a possible shutdown at midnight Friday. The House passed the measure 221-212.
Some GOP senators held out to try to include an amendment in the resolution not to spend any federal dollars on the vaccine mandate, but the amendment was not included and failed on a separate vote
“In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and as the new Omicron variant emerges, I will not vote to shut down the government for purely political reasons,” Manchin said in a statement after the vote. “There is too much at stake for the American people.”
However, Manchin said he will try to end the vaccine mandate for private businesses.
“But let me be clear, I do not support any government vaccine mandate on private businesses’” he said. “That’s why I have cosponsored and will strongly support a bill to overturn the federal government vaccine mandate for private businesses. I have long said we should incentivize, not penalize, private employers whose responsibility it is to protect their employees from COVID-19. I have personally had both vaccine doses and a booster shot and I continue to urge every West Virginian to get vaccinated themselves.”
On Thursday, Capito also said she would support the continuing resolution to avoid the shutdown, and not play politics with the vaccine mandate issue.
“I don’t agree with the strategy of shutting down on one particular vote,” she said, referring to tying the continuing resolution passage to the vaccine mandate amendment.
Capito has always been opposed to the vaccine mandate, which will be discussed next week, and she said she plans to vote to nullify it under the Congressional Review Act.
Implementation of the vaccine mandate on private businesses, which only includes those with at least 100 employees and gives employees the option to get tested weekly, has been delayed pending court challenges.
However, if the attempt to nullify the rule under the Congressional Review Act passes both the House and Senate (Manchin’s support of the nullification could be pivotal), the President could veto it. If that happens, a two-thirds majority in Congress would be needed to override the veto.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
