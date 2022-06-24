By By Roger Nomer
CNHI News Service
JOPLIN, Mo. — As waves of heat radiated off skate ramps, the Shred Sisters Skate Camp, with about 30 girls in all, gathered at the Ewert Skate Park in Jopland. All participants were determined to learn how to skate, and the group quickly became a community sharing that goal.
“This was a way of realizing there’s not enough girls in skateboarding,” organizer Tom Walters said. “My oldest daughter is 20, and she grew up having to skate with the guys around here. The more that skateboarding has become popular, and with girls skateboarding in the Olympics, I thought we should try to get more of a girls’ community here.”
Shred Sisters Skate Camp is in its second year as an all-girls camp. There are no age restrictions; girls and women from 3 to 47 years old have signed up. The camp’s finale will be a pizza party sponsored by American Ramp Co.
Shred Sisters teaches the basics of skateboarding. Girls learn the correct way to stand on a board, how to push a board and turning. Lessons continue into more advanced maneuvering, like transition skating on ramps and banks.
Walters said girls are a fraction of the skating population in Joplin, but he thinks interest is out there. More than 30 girls signed up for the camp this year, and only six of those are returners from last year.
He said he’s excited by all the new skaters showing interest this summer.
“A lot of times I would see girls just sit on the benches here for an hour, kind of waiting, but maybe too intimidated to try with all of the guys out there,” Walters said. “I wanted a way to get them out there and realize there’s more girls to have a skate community with. Hopefully this will help them not be afraid to learn new stuff.”
Olympic coach
One of the coaches Walters reached out to was Julia Brueckler. She’s an Olympian street skater from Austria who competed in the 2020 Summer Olympics, where skateboarding debuted as an Olympic event. Brueckler is in town for the summer working with American Ramp Co. on skate park designs and visited the camp to help out.
Brueckler moved from group to group at the camp, as girls are split by age and experience. She guided skaters over inclines, sometimes offering a steady hand.
“Coming from Austria, skateboarding was not really a thing, especially as a woman,” Brueckler said. “I fell in love with skateboarding, but never thought it would be something I would do as a career, never in my wildest dreams. It was so unrealistic as I was growing up.”
Brueckler started skating when she was little. She immediately fell in love with the sport but didn’t see it as her future. Once she graduated, she started going to European championships and placing in street events. Then Brueckler was invited to compete in the X-Games, one of the sport’s premier competitions.
About five years ago, when it was announced skateboarding would be part of the Olympics, Brueckler decided to try to compete for her country. She qualified, but unfortunately had a knee injury and chose to delay surgery until after the Olympics. She was able to compete, but didn’t do as well as she wanted. Still, Brueckler said the experience was an honor, and she’s hoping to compete in Paris in 2024.
“In the last five years, I don’t know how it happened, but skateboarding has definitely had a boom in females,” Brueckler said. “When I grew up, there were no girls at all. I’m not going to say I was the only girl skateboarder in my country, but that’s how it felt. Now it’s a lot better; there’s a lot more girls and that’s super cool.”
Brueckler said skateboarding is for everyone, and she’s never understood why there are not more girls in the sport.
“In skateboarding, you can learn so much for your life,” Brueckler said. “Skateboarding is really difficult, and you have to work sometimes for a month, for years, to learn a trick. You’ll fall down a million times, but you get up and do it again. Only if you really want it, will you succeed.”
