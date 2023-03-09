RICHLANDS, Va. — Clinch Valley Health has announced that Jennifer Shortt, FNP-BC has joined Clinch Valley Health’s team and will be serving patients at Clinch Valley Urgent Care at Pounding Mill in Tazewell County.
“We are excited to welcome Jennifer to our team of providers at Clinch Valley’s Urgent Care,” said Clinch Valley Health CEO Peter Mulkey. “Her educational background and experience combined with a passion for her patients will help us to meet the healthcare needs of our region.”
Shortt has been in nursing for 18 years. She received her undergraduate degree and her Master of Science Family Nurse Practitioner Degree from King University in Bristol, Tennessee. “I am excited to have the opportunity to serve the community at Urgent Care,” she said.
Clinch Valley Urgent Care treats patients with minor cuts, burns and wounds; minor eye injuries, infections, and irritations; cold and flu symptoms; muscle aches, sprains, and strains; allergies, earaches, upset stomach and other non-life threatening but urgent needs. It is located at 111 Fashion Drive, Pounding Mill.
