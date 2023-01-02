By Janelle Stecklein
CNHI News Service
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma state transportation officials said they’re grappling with a snowplow driver shortage heading into the winter months.
Oklahoma Department of Transportation spokeswoman Brenda Perry Clark said in an email that they’re continuously trying to fill their “transportation equipment operator” roles because of high turnover. Clearing snow from roadways is a part-time duty under the job description.
ODOT is about 5 percent to 10 percent below full staffing, she said.
But Perry Clark said those roles are historically unfilled, “so we are not worse off than in recent years.”
“Being an energy and agriculture state, we will always be competing for CDL (Commercial Driver’s License) drivers,” she said.
Earlier this month, the National Coalition for Open Roads warned in a news release that Americans will likely face “long delays this winter” due to snowplow driver shortages. The group advocates for “cost-effective winter road maintenance practices.”
“State transportation officials have repeatedly told us they simply can’t fill many driver positions. In fact, one official recently said he needs 140 new snowplow drivers, but due to low wages and other concerns, he is having trouble hiring anyone,” said Doug Anderson, the Utah-based incoming chairman of the National Coalition for Open Roads, in a statement.
The group said that the average wage for drivers in some places is similar to what fast food restaurants are offering.
Oklahoma pays an annual salary of $38,000, $40,900 or $45,000 for full-time employment depending on experience, according to job postings on the state’s website.
The open-roads group cited data from the U.S. Department of Transportation that showed from 2007 to 2016, snow and slush on roadways resulted nationally in 562,182 crashes, over 1,700 deaths and 138,735 injuries.
The group noted that some states have lowered the minimum age to drive a snowplow to 18. Some have begun paying thousands to train drivers to qualify for a CDL.
In February, the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials reported in a news release that 84% of entities surveyed indicated “higher than normal vacancies of snowplow operators.” The group surveyed 31 state departments of transportation and 51 public works agencies.
The group said the agencies rely either on full-time, seasonal or temporary employees or contractors to operate the plows. The group said 44% of those surveyed said they had issues finding seasonal or temporary employees, and 31% couldn’t find private contractors.
The group said they had also heard that CDL holders were leaving the public sector for “higher-wage jobs in the private sector.”
Perry Clark, with ODOT, said their crews work 12-hour shifts so that clearing and deicing operations can continue around the clock. They also sometimes call on ODOT crews from surrounding counties to help harder-hit areas. They also have on-demand contracts in case additional resources are needed during a weather event.
With the winter weather expected over the next few days, Perry Clark said “drivers should absolutely expect the same level of great service,” though she said that sometimes storms can prove more challenging for clearing operations depending on how they arrive.
Leslie Blair, a spokeswoman for the Oklahoma Municipal League, said no Oklahoma cities or towns have reached out specifically about snowplow driver shortages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.