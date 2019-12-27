BLUEFIELD — Holiday shopping season didn’t quite end on Christmas Day, so people were out Thursday exchanging gifts, looking for new sales and taking a break from the Christmas season.
Even though Christmas had come and gone, people were out at the Mercer Mall and other shopping venues. Robert Finley, formerly of Mercer County but now residing in Greeneville, NC, had just arrived Thursday afternoon with his family.
“Yes, just out browsing around and seeing who has the sales,” he said. “I don’t think we’ve returned anything yet. It’s easier than sitting back home and taking a nap.”
Many people had spent their Christmas around their homes most of the day, so gift returns and hunting for sales was a way to get out of the house.
“Yes, I’m the camel and she’s dragging me all around the place,” John L. Smith of Petertown said as he sat next to his niece, Missy Mueller of St. Louis.
“Kind of went stir crazy yesterday,” Mueller added.
“We’re tired of ham and turkey,” Smith said. “She made lasagna and it was absolutely wonderful.”
For other visitors, making returns and looking for fresh bargains was not a tradition. It was a way to relax after the holiday rush. And for the people serving shoppers and for other visitors, the holidays were over and it was time to get back to work.
“Well, I work at the Department of Health and Human Resources,” Cindy Mullens, who works in McDowell County, said while a little girl played next to her. “I do family visitations, and that’s what I’m doing today.”
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey encouraged consumers to be wise by learning a company’s return policies so they can make the most out of any post-holiday returns.
The West Virginia Attorney General’s Office offered tips for making returns after Christmas.
“Checking return policies before you take items back to the store can save a lot of time and potential headaches,” Attorney Patrick General Morrisey said.
A purchase or gift receipt will quicken the process and ensure consumers receive the full purchased value of their return. Some stores may only offer store credit or a gift card without a receipt.
Additionally, many retailers offer both an online outlet and a brick-and-mortar store, according to the Attorney General’s Office. Consumers may sometimes only be able to return an online purchase to the online store, which means they would be responsible for shipping fees.
Consumers should also beware of “all sales final” policies. Merchants must exchange or refund money for defective items or those not as represented to consumers, however returns of size and preference still may be refused, according to the Attorney General’s Office.
Other tips for an easy return process include:
• Make all returns as soon as possible.
• Know the store’s return/exchange deadline. Many are extended for holiday purchases, but some may begin from the time of purchase.
• Wait until after post-Christmas sales to avoid long lines.
• Do not open or remove tags. Some stores will not accept returns that have been opened or appear to be used.
• Bring identification. It may be necessary to complete the return.
Consumers with questions regarding holiday returns should contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-368-8808, the Eastern Panhandle Consumer Protection Office in Martinsburg at 304-267-0239 or visit the office online at www.wvago.gov.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.