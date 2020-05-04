KIMBALL — Food banks need tools as well as foodstuffs if they’re going to feed the hungry, so getting more shopping carts will boost one McDowell County food bank’s efforts to help families cut off from their jobs and incomes.
Ever since the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic closed businesses and compelled residents to stay at home, the Five Loaves & Two Fishes Food Bank in Kimball has provided nourishment to 479 families, which comes to 1,189 individuals, according to Director Linda McKinney.
To feed the hungry and observe the need for social distancing at the same time, Five Loaves & Two Fishes has devised a system for distributing food while minimizing contact between people. First, food distributions are announced on the food bank’s Facebook page, McKinney said. Then individuals call the food bank and leave their information including a phone number where they can be reached. They also state their name, how many people are in their family, how many are under the age of 18, and if any of them are veterans. An appointment is made for picking up food.
People who arrive for a distribution are assigned a number. They do not get out of their vehicles, and they are asked not to get around other people. A loaded shopping cart is wheeled out, and the recipients load up the food themselves. The elderly are asked to bring somebody to help them load if they cannot do it themselves, McKinney said.
The system has been working, but having only 45 shopping carts has limited the number of people Five Loaves & Two Fishes can serve during one distribution, McKinney said. This situation is getting ready to change.
“We have a donor who is coming this way,” she said Saturday. “I’m not at liberty to say who, but they found 60 shopping carts and we have 45, so that’s going to be a pretty good day for us. We can do only 45 families now because we had only 45 buggies.”
Getting more shopping carts will let the food bank do two distributions in one day. One would begin about 10 a.m., followed by another at 1 p.m. Filling up carts before a distribution takes about an hour and half to do, McKinney stated.
When the food bank started its new system for handing out groceries, people had to be reminded about the need for social distancing. Now they are exercising social distancing precautions more throughly, she said. Instead of getting out of their vehicles to visit, people were rolling down their windows and calling to each other.
The latest food distribution was May 1.
“They all had masks on,” McKinney recalled. “I’m very proud of them and everybody has cooperated. Our food supply has continued to come in. I think we’ve got a truck coming in this Friday.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
