PRINCETON — Large chain stores and smaller specialty businesses saw an influx of shoppers Tuesday as residents in southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia prepared for staying at home while the coronavirus pandemic continues its course.
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced a stay-at-home order Monday and the closure of non-essential businesses. Justice ordered the shutdown of all non-essential businesses and a “stay home” order, both effective at 8 p.m. Tuesday, to help avoid the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
When Justice announced the order, he emphasized that “this is not martial law” and told residents they can still go to the grocery store, pharmacy, medical appointments and participate in outdoor recreation as long as they practiced social distancing and followed routine hygiene guidelines.
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam issued a similar order Monday to close non-essential businesses. Northam’s order would not apply to businesses deemed essential, including grocery stores, pharmacies, banks and gas stations. State-owned liquor stores will also remain open. Northam’s order went into effect at midnight Tuesday.
Grocery stores such as Grant’s Supermarket, Kroger and Food City saw people filling their buggies and stocking up before they started spending more time at home to avoid COVID-19. Some of the shoppers wore masks and gloves for extra protection.
People with loaded shopping buggies wheeled their purchases through the Grant’s Supermarket parking lot at the Athens Crossroads. Grant’s co-owner Ron Martin said while the stores were busy, the scene wasn’t as frantic as it was when the pandemic started.
One woman helping her husband load groceries into their pickup truck said they came because of the impending stay-at-home order.
“Yea, we’re going to take care of it before we get shut in,” she shouted from a safe distance.
While local grocery stores were busy, the shoppers’ prevailing mood was what is usually seen before a forecasted snowstorm arrived over the region. Shoppers were calmer than they have been in previous days.
“I think people are actually being reasonable today,” Martin said. “I mean, we’ve had two weeks of craziness, so a little above average is maybe normal. It’s been relatively calm; at least, it’s not pandemonium like it has been.”
Some shoppers leaving stores like Grant’s or the Walmart near Princeton had only one or two shopping bags instead of a loaded buggy. Speciality outlets such as tobacco shops and liquor stores were seeing more business. Though alcoholic beverage stores are labeled essential on both Justice and Northam’s lists of essential businesses, residents still stocked up.
The larger stores’ parking lots bustled with vehicles arriving and leaving with shoppers hurrying inside or departing with their purchases. The bigger items many customers carted to their cars and trucks included kitty litter, paper towels and cases of water.
People with hobbies stocked up on supplies so they can stay occupied. Sue Hardin, who owns The Sewing Gallery on Rogers Street in Princeton, said she still had the store open online, but added “we’ve had a nice, busy day.” She was sending out orders online and figuring out creative ways to make revenue while the pandemic continued.
Many of her customers were using their sewing hobby to help others.
“I think the big thing happening in the sewing world is sewing masks for the hospitals,” Hardin said. “They put it on the national news that masks are needed, and anybody who can sew is sewing them.”
Mask makers need materials such 1/4 inch elastic. Hardin said she knew of one company that ordered 39,000 units with 65-yards apiece of the 1/4 elastic used to make the masks, and 35,000 of them had been already pre-sold.
Other small businesses were seeing stay-at-home sales. Customers couldn’t go into the Blue Ridge Bee Company on Mercer Street in Princeton, but they could call ahead. Owner Emily Lambert said the orders were bagged and then carried to customers waiting at the curb.
“We have beekeeping supplies, but we also have bread and meat and some of the other things we sort of consider the more essential food items,” Lambert said. “I think that’s part of it. One thing a lot of people have been saying to us is that this has caused them to rethink how they think about small businesses. They’re hearing a lot about small businesses and it’s really resonated with them, at least for the time being. When a local small business closes, essentially that’s people in the community who are out of a job; and that may be the end of the small business.”
Lambert said she plans to stay open as long as possible unless authorities decided otherwise.
“I think we can be considered an essential business. A big part of our business is groceries. We’ll decide from day-to-day and see if it’s safe for employees as well as customers. We’ll try to be open as much as possible,” she said.
Consumers seeking alcoholic beverages, tobacco or vaping materials were getting their supplies, too. A drive-through tobacco store in the Bluefield area, which allows for minimal contact between possibly contaminated surfaces, saw a steady stream of patrons. A clerk at one store said she had to contact her corporate office before speaking to any members of the media.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com and contact Emily D. Coppola at ecoppola@bdtonline.com
