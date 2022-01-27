PRINCETON — The victim in a shooting outside of a Princeton apartment building Wednesday evening has died, officials confirmed Thursday.
The Mercer County Sheriff's Department was informed around 1 a.m. Thursday that Jaydon Wayne Brown, 23, of Princeton, had passed away at Charleston Area Medical Center, Chief Deputy A.P. Christian said.
The man’s death is now being investigated as a homicide. No arrests have been reported at this time.
Christian said an active investigation is continuing and that deputies are still searching for possible suspects in the case.
Mercer County 911 received a call around 6:56 p.m. Wednesday about shots fired outside a building at the Pepperidge Apartments off Bratton Avenue near Princeton.
Christian said deputies were nearby and responded within two minutes after receiving the 911 dispatch. Upon arrival, they found a male lying on the sidewalk outside one of the apartment buildings and immediately sought medical attention.
The victim was initially transported to Princeton Community Hospital and then later CAMC.
