PEARISBURG, Va. – A Giles County man is facing charges including malicious wounding after being arrested Wednesday evening in connection with a Pearisburg shooting.
Deputies with the Giles County Sheriff's Office responded 11:38 a.m. Wednesday when a shooting was reported on the 2100 block of Guinea Mountain Road in Pearisburg, Va. After a search, deputies apprehended Brandon Cody Boggs, 41, of Pearisburg.
Deputies located Boggs shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday after receiving a call from a resident on Painter School Road that a subject matching his description was on their back porch, according to a statement Thursday from the sheriff's office. Painter School Road is approximately one mile from the original scene.
Boggs was arrested without incident and is being held in the New River Valley Regional Jail without bond. Boggs was charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, according to the sheriff's office. The investigation is ongoing.
The victim was treated for a gunshot wound and released from the hospital the same day. No further information regarding the victim will be released, investigators said.
"Our office would like to thank the Virginia State Police, Eggleston Volunteer Fire Department, Pembroke Volunteer Fire Department, Carilion Ambulance Service, and Celanese Fire Department for their assistance. We would also like to thank the Giles County Administration Office for coordinating a "Code Red" emergency message to alert our citizens of the situation and the eventual capture," according to the sheriff's office statement. "The capability to get information to our citizens through this system and social media played a huge part in being able to apprehend the suspect without further incident."
"Lastly, we would like to praise the work of our law enforcement officers and the vigilance of our citizens. Less than seven hours went by from the time of the original incident to the time of apprehension. This incident serves as a testament to good relationships between agencies and the community," according the sheriff's office.
