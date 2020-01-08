PRINCETON — A suspect in a Jan. 5 shooting that damaged a local human service agency was arrested Tuesday afternoon with a Virginia fugitive after a crash was reported at the U.S. Route 460 and Locust Street intersection near Princeton.
Police were seeking Kaleb Starkey, 19, of Princeton in connection with a shooting incident reported last Sunday after he allegedly went to a business on North Caperton Avenue and opened fire from a moving vehicle, Chief T.A. Gray of the Princeton Police Department said. One shot or shots hit a window at the nearby Amy’s House of Hope.
Gray asked Starkey on Monday to turn himself in.
Starkey was awaiting arraignment Tuesday evening in Mercer County Magistrate Court. Gray said Starkey was facing felony charges including use of a firearm in the commission of a felony; attempt to commit a felony, first-degree murder; and five charges of attempt to commit a felony, second-degree murder. Five people were present when the shots were fired.
Starkey was apprehended after a two-vehicle crash was reported at the intersection of Route 460 and Locust Street. Starkey and a second individual, Marquess Forney, 26, of Bluefield, fled on foot down Locust Street, Gray said.
Lt. J.D. Halsey with the Princeton Police Department and sheriff’s deputies took Starkey and Forney into custody on Foster Street, Gray said. The sheriff’s department was investigating the crash.
Forney was wanted in Tazewell County, Va. on a probation violation, Sgt. J.L. Faris with the Princeton Police Department said.
There was a report about a gun when police were alerted about the crash. Gray said that a gun had not been located.
Gray said the case was still under investigation, and a motive for the shooting incident had not been determined as of Tuesday. Officer L.D. Leftwich with the Princeton Police Department is the investigating officer.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
