PRINCETON — An investigation by the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department was underway Wednesday evening after one person was shot outside a local apartment building.
Mercer County 911 received a call about 6:56 p.m. about shots fired outside a building at the Pepperidge Apartments off Bratton Avenue near Princeton.
Chief Deputy A.P. Christian said at the scene that deputies were nearby and responded within two minutes after receiving the 911 dispatch. Upon arrival, they found a male individual lying on the sidewalk outside one of the apartment buildings and immediately sought medical attention.
The victim was transported to Princeton Community Hospital, Christian said. His condition was unknown. The victim’s identity was not being released Wednesday evening. Christian declined to say whether the victim was a tenant of the apartment complex.
