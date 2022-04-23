BLUEFIELD — Police were searching for suspects Friday after a shooting sent two individuals to local hospitals.
Chief Dennis Dillow with the Bluefield Police Department said that there were two shooting victims, an male adult and a male juvenile. They did not have life-threatening injuries. One was transported to Princeton Community Hospital (PCH) and another was taken to the Bluefield Emergency Room operated by PCH.
A shooting was reported at 5:45 p.m. on Roy Street, according to Sgt. D.A. Williams with the Bluefield Police Department said. Both victims were shot during this incident. The victims’ names were not being released Friday evening.
A second report about shots fired came from Frederick Street about 6 p.m., but no injuries were reported.
The incidents did not appear to be drive-by shootings, Williams said.
“The first shooting, it appears they were outside a vehicle,” he said. How the second incident took place was still being determined.
How many shooters could have been involved had not been determined, and information about any shell casings found at the scenes was not being released.
Williams said that anyone with information about the shooting or videos pertaining to the incidents can contact him or Patrolman H.D. Browning at 304-327-6101. Callers can remain anonymous.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
