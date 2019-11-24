PRINCETON — Thousands of items for children in need have been collected by volunteers at Johnston Chapel Baptist Church for the 2019 Operation Christmas Child program.
Shoeboxes, filled with hygiene items, small toys, and more, are filled to full capacity to be sent overseas, by the organization Samaritan’s Purse. Once shipped the boxes will be given to boys and girls who desperately need them.
According to Jim Nofsinger, of Johnston Chapel, the church is an Operation Christmas collection point for seven counties. This allows those collecting the donations to bring the boxes to the church for them to be packed onto a trailer.
“We’re trusting in the Lord to take these boxes safely to a boy or girl in need,” Nofsinger said.
The seven-county area that Johnston Chapel collects for has a 2019 goal of 15,200 shoe boxes collected. Churches, businesses, schools, and more have been known to collect boxes for the Operation Christmas Child annual program.
Each shoebox is packed into a large cardboard box called a carton. These cartons are then put onto the trailer to be transported to Charlotte. From there they will be shipped overseas.
These boxes are shipped to places such as South America, Eastern Europe and many more places with boys and girls in need.
Aiding in the collection process basketball players of Mercer Christian Academy did the heavy lifting to stack the boxes into the trailers.
“Each of these boxes represents a single child. We pray that the Lord will get it to the right place,” Nofsinger said.
Rather than just shipping the boxes and forgetting about them the congregation at Johnston Chapel follow the effects that they have on the children who receive them. In past years adults who received the boxes when they were children have spoken on the experiences that they had.
“Some of the children were digging through the dumps because that’s where they could find food,” Carol Moulder, a volunteer, said.
Collections will continue until Monday, November 25 to ensure that all boxes are collected before they’re shipped to the children. Along with giving the children the items they need it also is an excellent way to spread the Christian faith, according to Nofsinger.
“It’s a neat way to give back,” Nofsinger said.
