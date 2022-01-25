PRINCETON – Individuals posing as deputies and others claiming to be from Amazon or DIRECTV are among the latest scams being reported by Mercer County residents.
A number of scams are currently being used in the county, according to Detective-Sergeant Steven A. Sommers with the Mercer County Sheriff's Department, Bureau of Criminal Investigation.
The current scams in Mercer County include:
• “Amazon” stating that there is an unauthorized charge.
• DIRECTV calling to upgrade satellite receiver.
• Individuals posing as a Mercer County deputy or other law enforcement official demanding money to dismiss an active warrant
• Individuals posing as federal law enforcement with an active warrant. In some cases, they will send a picture of a forged federal warrant.
"Most of these scams begin with an unsolicited phone call from a local spoofed number, Sommers said. "The best course of action is, if you are receiving a call from an unrecognized number, let it go to voicemail. Most of the time, the scammers will not leave a message."
Sommers had advice for people who answer these calls:
• Scammers may have your personal information to try and get you to disclose what they don’t have, such as date of birth and social security number.
• Law enforcement agencies will not demand money to dismiss a warrant.
• Gift cards are not a source of payment for the government.
• If in doubt, call a known, publicly advertised number for the company/government agency.
• Government agencies do not conduct business via text messaging.
• Do not provide any information and tell them to mail you their request to your address on file and hang up.
For additional information visit the Internet Crime Complaint Center website at https://www.ic3.gov.
