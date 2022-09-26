David Kronke
CNHI News Service
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Catalytic converters are like catnip for thieves.
They’re easy to remove from beneath cars, and they contain valuable precious metals such as rhodium, platinum and palladium, which scrapyards buy, then sell to recycling facilities.
Victims of such thefts can spend $1,000 or more to have a catalytic converter replaced.
But Vigo County, Indiana, Sheriff John Plasse has partnered with Brian Niece, owner of a local Midas shop, to curtail such thefts. Owners are invited to take their vehicles to Midas, and Niece’s staff will paint the catalytic converters and engrave the last six digits of the VIN (Vehicle Identification Number) on them. The service is free to the auto owner.
“Other cities across the country have been doing things to combat the theft of catalytic converters,” Plasse said. “We’ve seen a lot of thefts of those here in Vigo County and Terre Haute. We reached out to Brian when we saw some of these other efforts and he agreed to do that.”
The sheriff’s office will provide Midas with paint and an engraver, and the service center will provide the labor.
“He does the hard part; we have the easy part,” Plasse said.
Would-be thieves will see the painted catalytic converter and opt not to steal it, Plasse and Niece hope.
According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, more than 50,000 catalytic converters were stolen off parked vehicles in the U.S. last year, an increase of nearly 245% from 2020 (about 14,500).
That trend has been reflected in Vigo County, where catalytic converter thefts rose from 59 in 2020 to 162 in 2021. So far in 2022, 61 have been stolen.
“People cannot afford to have their catalytic converter replaced, because it is a high-dollar item,” Niece said. “Hopefully, (this process) will fix it, but it won’t fix it all.”
Honda Accords, Toyota Priuses and Ford F-250s are the most commonly targeted vehicles for catalytic converter thefts, Niece said.
