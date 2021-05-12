BLUEFIELD — Hours have changed at a county tax office located in Bluefield, but there are no plans to close it down, Mercer County’s sheriff said Tuesday.
County Commissioner Bill Archer asked Sheriff Tommy Bailey during the Mercer County Commission’s May meeting about the sheriff department’s tax office at Bluefield City Hall. Archer said a Bluefield resident had called him recently with concerns about that office being closed.
Bailey said that foot traffic had been light at that office, so it is now open three days a week.
“It’s going to be open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays,” Sheriff Tommy Bailey said. “We’ll be closed Mondays and Fridays.”
The county tax office in Bluefield is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, he stated later. The tax department employee who staffs that office now works at the Mercer County Courthouse on Monday and Friday.
Bailey said that the hours were cut back after COVID-19 reduced the numbers of people coming to the office, but there were no plans to reduce its hours even more.
“I have no plans on closing it down,” Bailey said. “I know that tax office is important.”
The sheriff’s department could restore Monday and Friday hours if foot traffic increases, he said.
