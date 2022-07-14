TAZEWELL, Va. — Tazewell County’s sheriff is among the new members appointed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin to the Criminal Justice Services Board, a part of Virginia Public Safety and Homeland Security.
Sheriff Brian Hieatt is among the law enforcement officials appointed to the board.
“I am pleased to appoint our newest board members to serve in their respective administrative roles,” Youngkin said. “I am confident in each member’s ability to establish a best-in-class agency for our administration while leading with diligence and skill. The expertise, innovation and dedication to civil services demonstrated by each appointee will be an invaluable asset to the betterment of our Commonwealth. I look forward to seeing what we can accomplish together.”
“I am honored and humbled by this appointment to the Criminal Justice Services Board.,” Hieatt said. “I look forward to serving in this capacity and representing Southwest Virginia law enforcement professionals.”
The board falls under that Division of Public Safety and Homeland Security.
“This is the board that works on anything within the criminal justice system from training for law enforcement, the Department of Corrections, and minimal standards all law enforcement has to comply with,” Hieatt said. “It also looks at all the grants and funding that’s needed for programs like school resource officers, victim witness services, and it also looks at things like what’s been going on recently with the standards of conduct on what can get an officer decertified. The decisions and things that go on that board are extremely important to what we do every day in law enforcement.”
Hieatt said that he was excited to be representing Southwest Virginia on the board.
Hieatt has been sheriff since 2012, and is a former chief of the Tazewell Police Department.
