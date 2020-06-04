RICHLANDS,Va. – A call about an accident led to explosives being found in a home and a neighborhood being evacuated while specialists with several law enforcement agencies removed the explosive materials.
The incident began Tuesday evening during a medical call on Holy Road just outside the town of Richlands, Major Harold Heatley, chief deputy of the Tazewell County Sheriff's Office, said Thursday.
"Tuesday night we had a call of an accident where a man had hurt his hand and possibly cut off some fingers, and in the investigation what we found out was that this man had some chemicals and explosive materials in his house," Sheriff Brian Hieatt said later. "So we contacted some special agents with the Virginia State Police, and then they started coordinating the investigation with FBI specialists."
Investigators are working to determine what types of chemicals and explosive materials are in the house, Hieatt stated.
"They've determined it is explosive material and what they're doing right now is trying to remove anything dangerous from the house, and that's why we've taken precautions to block off the road and evacuate the neighborhood," he said. "We just want to make sure while this is going on that everybody is safe."
Hieatt said the man, whose name has not been released, was airlifted to a hospital outside the area.
"From what we've been told, he's still in the hospital," Hieatt stated.
Why the man had explosive materials has not been determined. Investigators will be checking the home and any computers or other evidence in it once the explosives have been removed.
"We took out search warrants on the property and the house, and we found several items that we feel are very dangerous. It's chemical stuff and possibly some electronic things he was working on," Hieatt said at about 2:45 p.m. "Probably in the next two hours we'll be moving explosives from the site into an area where we'll be able to safely dispose of it."
Hieatt said his office was fortunate to have the resources of explosives experts from the Virginia State Police and the FBI. Richlands Fire and Rescue was assisting at the scene. Specialized vehicles and a robot had been brought to the site. Heatley said earlier that the ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives) was working on the case, too.
