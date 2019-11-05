BLUEFIELD – Voters decided sheriff and commonwealth's attorney races today in Bland, Buchanan and Giles counties.
According to unofficial returns, only one incumbent candidate, in those counties, was unseated by Tuesday's election.
In Buchanan County, Va., two candidates, John C. McClanahan and Randall H. Lester campaigned for the position of sheriff, against incumbent C. Ray Foster.
With 18 of 18 precincts reporting, the winner in a very close race, by 62 votes is McClanahan with 3,214 votes or 45.25 percent.
Incumbent candidate, C. Ray Foster received 3,152 votes or 44.38 percent and Randall H. Lester received 734 votes or 10.34 percent.
According to the Virginia Department of Elections, Foster was elected Buchanan County Sheriff in 2003 and won reelection in 2007, 2011 and 2015.
Also in Buchanan County, incumbent commonwealth's attorney, Gerald D. Arrington who was initially elected in 2011, was challenged by Kimberly Boyd Hibbits.
In another close race, with 18 of 18 precincts reporting, the winner is incumbent candidate, Arrington with 3,585 votes or 53.26 percent of the vote.
Hibbits received 3,129 votes or 46.49 percent.
In Giles County, Va., incumbent candidate for Sheriff, W. Morgan Millirons ran against challenger, Michael W. Falls.
With 10 of 10 precincts reporting, by only 252 votes, the winner is incumbent candidate, Millirons with 3,299 votes or 51.92 percent of the vote. According to the Virginia Department of Elections, Millirons was first elected sheriff in 2007, by 1,060 votes.
Falls received 3,047 votes or 47.95 percent of the total votes.
Also in Giles County, Va., incumbent commonwealth's attorney, Robert M. Lilly, Jr. ran against Phillip C. Steele.
With 10 of 10 precincts reporting, the winner is incumbent candidate, Lilly, with 3,664 votes or 58.18 percent of the votes. Steele received 2,628 votes or 41.73 percent.
Voters in Bland County also cast their ballots Tuesday in a number of local races, including the sheriff and commonwealth's attorney. Both Bland County commonwealth's attorney, Patrick D. White and Bland County Sheriff, Jason R. Ramsey, ran unopposed in this election.
With eight of eight precincts reporting, incumbent Bland County commonwealth attorney, Patrick D. White, who ran unopposed, received 1,547 votes or 98.04 percent of the vote. White was initially elected commonwealth attorney in 2015, according to the Virginia Department of Elections.
With eight of eight precincts reporting, incumbent Bland County Sheriff, Jason R. Ramsey, who also ran unopposed, received 1,413 votes or 79.03 percent.
— Contact Emily Rice at erice@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.